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Googlebook Preorders Begin September 21 As Google Takes On MacBooks

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 15, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
All new Googlebooks are inbound
All-new Googlebooks are inbound - Image: Google
Google is preparing to launch a brand-new era for computing as pre-orders for its highly anticipated line of Googlebook laptops will begin on September 21 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Just to catch you up, unlike ChromeOS Chromebooks, Googlebook devices are built around a deeply integrated, laptop-optimized version of Android that's meant to merge mobile versatility with desktop productivity. By centering the platform around Gemini AI, Google aims to provide a seamless computing environment where generative features, system automation, and cross-device syncing sit directly at the core of the operating system (currently called Aluminum OS, even if it might not be its final retail name).

There's a dedicated key to launch AI, of course
There's a dedicated key to launch AI, of course - Image: Google

While Google has remained tight-lipped regarding exact MSRPs, the impending launch will be a wide-reaching industry effort. A line-up of major hardware partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, are set to release their own branded Googlebook hardware during this first wave.

Early promotional materials highlight features like the return of the Glowbar light strip on the exterior display lid, alongside dedicated physical keyboard buttons meant to instantly summon Gemini. Consumers who register early through Google’s online portal are being offered exclusive pre-order perks, including extended trial periods for premium Gemini Advanced and credits toward future hardware purchases.

Googlebooks will be taking the fight to Apple macBooks
Googlebooks will be taking the fight to Apple MacBooks - Image: Google

One can quickly surmise that this transitioning from lightweight cloud computing toward a full-fledged Android-based platform is an attempt to rival (or beat) macOS and Microsoft’s Windows AI PCs. By making the millions of Android applications already available on mobile devices fully compatible with desktop-class multitasking, windowed navigation, and physical keyboard-and-trackpad setups, Google hopes to create a unified ecosystem that appeals equally to enterprise power users, everyday consumers, and creative professionals. Granted, ChromeOS has been molded with a similar philosophy, but in practice, has been decidedly less elegant and intuitive.

Although official spec sheets across all partner models will not be fully unveiled until preorders officially launch, recent leaks have provided a a preview of what buyers can expect. Early documentation for Lenovo's Googlebook 15, for example, reveals high-end ultraportable-like hardware. The mid-to-high tier configurations are rumored to sport 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, powered under the hood by Intel’s Core Ultra SoCs based on Panther Lake. Buyers can also expect up to 32GB of DDR5X RAM, up to 512GB PCie SSD storage, a 7 Wh battery and a chassis weighing around 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs).
Tags:  Macbook, Laptops, (nasdaq:goog), googlebook
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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