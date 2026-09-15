Googlebook Preorders Begin September 21 As Google Takes On MacBooks

All-new Googlebooks are inbound - Image: Google

Just to catch you up, unlike ChromeOS Chromebooks, Googlebook devices are built around a deeply integrated, laptop-optimized version of Android that's meant to merge mobile versatility with desktop productivity. By centering the platform around Gemini AI, Google aims to provide a seamless computing environment where generative features, system automation, and cross-device syncing sit directly at the core of the operating system ( currently called Aluminum OS , even if it might not be its final retail name).





There's a dedicated key to launch AI, of course - Image: Google



While Google has remained tight-lipped regarding exact MSRPs, the impending launch will be a wide-reaching industry effort. A line-up of major hardware partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, are set to release their own branded Googlebook hardware during this first wave.





Early promotional materials highlight features like the return of the Glowbar light strip on the exterior display lid, alongside dedicated physical keyboard buttons meant to instantly summon Gemini. Consumers who register early through Google’s online portal are being offered exclusive pre-order perks, including extended trial periods for premium Gemini Advanced and credits toward future hardware purchases.





Googlebooks will be taking the fight to Apple MacBooks - Image: Google

