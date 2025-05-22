CATEGORIES
News

Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Is Headed To PlayStation With A Perk For PS5 Pro

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 22, 2025, 02:40 PM EDT
hellblade 2 ps5 hero
Microsoft’s efforts to become a true multiplatform publisher, including bringing its games to PlayStation, has been paying off with increased sales. The company hopes that the momentum continues as it looks to bring over Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II to Sony’s platform. Especially as the game struggled to find an audience when it launched last year.

This new release is being referred to as an enhanced version of the game, which will bring some new features. Unfortunately, details were sparse about what these new additions actually include. Those who did pickup the game on Xbox and PC last year don’t need to fret, though. Developer Ninja Theory says that all of these new features will make their way to these players as a free DLC update.

hellblade 2 ps5 body

Hellblade II is a gorgeous game that looked impressive running on Xbox Series X. Now, Ninja Theory is promising to optimize the game to take advantage of the power of PlayStation 5 Pro. However, it isn't a slam dunk that there will be a big improvements. Another Microsoft published game, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, has a PS5 Pro version that failed to impress.

Something to keep an eye on with this move to PS5 is what the studio might be able to accomplish, now that it can take advantage of the DualSense controller. Hellblade II revolves around the shaky psychological state of its protagonist, and makes great use of audio to convey this. DualSense controllers have several features that the developers can tap into, such as the haptics and its speaker, to add to the experience.

Ninja Theory says that players can expect to get their hands on this enhanced version sometime this summer, but didn’t share a specific date. Although there’s a good chance that the game drops during Summer Game Fest next month.
