Phil Spencer Confirms Plans To Release Xbox Games On Switch 2, Halo Anyone?







A lot of gamers are looking forward to the day when Nintendo finally releases its Switch 2 console, especially after it was teased in a first-look showcase trailer earlier this month. Do you know who else is looking forward to the upcoming launch? Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, who is now on record saying there will be more Xbox titles launched on the Switch 2.





That's exciting news for sure. Heck, anything related to the Switch 2 is exciting, given that we still don't know a whole lot about the console. What we do know is it will have bigger and redesigned Joy-Con controllers that are easier to attach and detach, and that the display will be larger too. And as for playing actual games, Nintendo confirmed that it will be backwards compatible with some Switch 1 titles, though a full list has yet to be revealed.





Backwards compatibility is a smart move on Nintendo's part due to the massive install base of Switch 1 gamers—it makes the prospect of upgrading to a Switch 2 all the more appealing. Having Xbox on board with a presumably larger commitment? That could be big, too.









Spencer suggested that would be the case during a recent interview with Gamertag Radio (embedded above). The whole thing is worth a watch/listen (it's less than 30 minutes long), but if you want to skip right to the Switch 2 comments, fast forward to the 12min59sec mark. That's when Spencer is asked about his thoughts on Nintendo's upcoming console.





Spencer replied that he exchanged emails with Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa to give him a "big congrats" on the launch, and said, "My old eyes appreciate the larger screen." He then went on to praise Nintendo in its innovation and what it's meant for the gaming industry.





"I just always applaud the moves that they make. I think they did like a little Flash video. I know we'll get more details over time, really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have [on Xbox] and I just think they're such an important part of this industry."





Prior to discussing the Switch 2 in the interview, which Spencer is confident will be another massive success, he talked about the desire for people to "experience the games that we build, the services that we offer, on as many devices as we can."





He also added the caveat that "not every experience will be the same" on other platforms, which we can surmise includes the Switch 2. And that's fair, given that the Switch 2 won't be anywhere near as powerful as an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 / 5 Pro. All indications are that it will feature another custom NVIDIA Tegra chip (which would go a long way towards helping with backward compatibility).









As for which Xbox games might end up on the Switch 2, there are lots of possibilities, including both new/upcoming and existing titles. In a separate YouTube video, leaker NateTheHate (who correctly predicted when the Switch 2 reveal would occur) claimed that work is underway to port Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the Switch 2. Other rumored releases include Gears of War, Diablo IV, and Fallout 4.







How well these games might run on the Switch 2 remains to be see. That said, the Switch 2 is rumored to deliver some interesting upgrades that could include ray tracing chops and upscaling technology. We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see, but as far as actual games go, it sounds like the Switch 2 will be starting off in a very favorable position.

