Hell Is Us Dev Shares Temp Workaround For Game Crashes On RTX 50 And 40 GPUs

The highly anticipated Hell Is Us
demo, a new sci-fi horror action-RPG from Rogue Factor, has launched on Steam, offering PC gamers a taste of its mysterious, war-torn world ahead of its September release. However, the visually stunning Unreal Engine 5
-powered title has encountered a significant roadblock. Numerous players, particularly those sporting NVIDIA RTX 40- and RTX 50-series GPUs
, report persistent crashes during the game's cinematic intro.
Developer Rogue Factor has swiftly addressed the issue on its Steam news page, providing a temporary workaround that has left some in the PC gaming community scratching their heads: lower your graphics settings and disable all upscaling technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS, specifically for the intro cinematic. Once past this initial hurdle, players are reportedly able to revert to their desired settings.
The crashing issue, predominantly affecting NVIDIA's latest and greatest GPUs, including the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090
, seems to stem from the demanding nature of the game's opening sequence. Reports from users on the Steam forums indicate that even top-tier systems are struggling to maintain stability during this intro segment. One user with an RTX 5080 and Ryzen 9800X3D
described consistent crashes after the first two minutes of gameplay, while others noted that skipping the cinematic or running the game directly from the executable in the installation folder sometimes bypasses the problem.
Hell Is Us
is designed to immerse players in a world devoid of traditional mini-maps and quest markers, encouraging exploration and reliance on environmental cues. Its combat focuses on melee encounters, utilizing swords, spears, and axes, alongside a tactical drone companion. The demo, available until June 16, allows players to experience the first chapter, offering approximately 90 minutes of gameplay.
While the workaround is a temporary one, the situation does make many wonder how heavy of a resource hog Hell Is Us will be. Of course, there's plenty of time still to optimize the game to run on lesser hardware, but still.
Meanwhile, Rogue Factor has assured players that it is actively investigating the root cause of the crashes and working on a permanent fix. The full game is slated for a simultaneous launch
on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 4. For now, the official recommended requirements for the game call of at least an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB) GPU plus 32GB of system RAM.