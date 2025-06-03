Hell Is Us Dev Shares Temp Workaround For Game Crashes On RTX 50 And 40 GPUs







🚨 Some players may experience crashes during the intro cinematic of the Hell is Us demo, especially on NVIDIA 4000/5000 series cards.



🛠️ We're working on a fix, but in the meantime, a temporary workaround is available.



👉 Details & steps here: https://t.co/vXOLPWEuqK pic.twitter.com/jw4D7NbFyd — Hell is Us (@HELLisUSgame) June 2, 2025 The highly anticipated Hell Is Us demo, a new sci-fi horror action-RPG from Rogue Factor, has launched on Steam, offering PC gamers a taste of its mysterious, war-torn world ahead of its September release. However, the visually stunning Unreal Engine 5 -powered title has encountered a significant roadblock. Numerous players, particularly those sporting NVIDIA RTX 40- and RTX 50-series GPUs , report persistent crashes during the game's cinematic intro.





























While the workaround is a temporary one, the situation does make many wonder how heavy of a resource hog Hell Is Us will be. Of course, there's plenty of time still to optimize the game to run on lesser hardware, but still.





Meanwhile, Rogue Factor has assured players that it is actively investigating the root cause of the crashes and working on a permanent fix. The full game is slated for a simultaneous launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 4. For now, the official recommended requirements for the game call of at least an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD RX 6750 XT (12GB) GPU plus 32GB of system RAM.