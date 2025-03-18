Heads Up, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D Is Finally Back In Stock At MSRP





If you've been itching to build a new gaming PC (or upgrade an existing one) around AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, we have good news—it's finally back in stock at multiple retailers, and priced at MSRP. Yes, availability and MSRP pricing are things we celebrate these days, as stock shortages, price hikes (whether due to tariffs or anything else), an endless barrage of scalpers, and other factors have made things difficult as of late.





Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in stock at Amazon for $479, and also at Best Buy for the same price. Officially, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D released to retail on November 7, 2024. However, it's been one of the more difficult chips to come by, for reasons mentioned above. Not anymore, though, at least for the moment—at the time of this writing, theis in stock at, and also at













To recap the specs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D serves up 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 4.7GHz (base) to 5.2GHz (max boost). It also features 8MB of L2 cache and 96MB of L3 cache for 104MB of total cache (along with 640KB of L1 cache).





It's that L3 cache that gives games a boost compared to non-X3D models. And versus previous generation designs, AMD shifted the placement of its 3D V-Cache to enable higher clock speed and, for the first time, enable end-user overclocking.





"With 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-cache in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, we turned the entire design on its head. With the extra memory now sitting below the processor cores, those cores now have direct access to the cooler. And when a chip runs cooler, it can run faster. That’s exactly what happens," AMD explains.





That's actually true of all 9000X3D CPUs, not just the 9800X3D. But the point remains, it's a better implementation this time around. Plus you get the benefits of AMD's Zen 5 architecture and, optionally, the latest platform designs.



