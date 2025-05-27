CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 5090 Falls Below MSRP In Europe, Could A US Price Drop Follow?

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, May 27, 2025, 10:02 AM EDT
zotac 5090
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is an interesting GPU for this Blackwell generation. On one hand, it's by far the fastest gaming GPU we've ever seen, aided in part by a generous 32GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM. On the other hand, the same GPU has experienced a monumental shift in early pricing since its release a few short months ago. Some prices in the UK have started to adjust downward, however, and we're wondering if the U.S. market is potentially next. 

Technically, the MSRP in the U.S. of the base GeForce RTX 5090 is set at $1,999, which is a number seldom encountered in the real world (NVIDIA's hardware partners can and do charge premium for fancy coolers, factory overclocks, and other amenities). That said, Palit's GeForce RTX 5090 GameRock GPU has dropped to around £1879 (~ $2,545 freedom units) at OverclockersUK, a popular retailer in the UK. That includes VAT, and is cheaper than the £2,159 it was previously listed for. 
palit 5090
For reference, the MSRP in the UK was lowered to £1,889 in March, so this technically falls under its official MSRP. The first few months of the RTX 5090's existence was marked by consistent lack of inventory world wide. For example, my local Micro Center got a disappointing (and paltry) four units of the GeForce RTX 5090 on launch day. Compare this to the 150 or so it had for the launch of the GeForce RTX 4090, and we're dealing with substantially lower availability initially. 

While browsing my local Micro Center's current inventory, it appears that most surrounding stores now have a steady supply of RTX 5090 cards. We're seeing as many as 50 in stock at some stores, which is a significant number. Perhaps the biggest detractor for buyers, however, is still the high cost of entry, which is still on average close to the $3,000 range for most custom models. Some, such as from PNY and ASUS, even surpass the $3,400 mark. 

While pricing at OverclockersUK is going down for the RTX 5090 (at least for the aforementioned Palit card), it remains unclear what will happen next in this turbulent market for U.S. buyers. With the amount of inventory visible on shelves now, it is only logical that pricing will have to decrease on some point. Fingers crossed, anyway.
