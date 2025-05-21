CATEGORIES
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Super Leak: 24GB Of GDDR7 And These Specs

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, May 21, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
asus 5080 astral
NVIDIA's RTX 50 series GPUs released only a few short months ago, but rumors of a new RTX GeForce 5080 Super with 24GB of VRAM are already sprouting up. Known leaker on X, kopite7kimi, shared some potential specs for what would be the upcoming Super refresh.

Most interesting to note is that it would get a big VRAM upgrade to 24GB from the current RTX 5080's 16GB. The bus-width would remain at 256-bit with GDDR7 speeds of 32Gbps. The power draw would be over 400 watts, with the exact amount being unclear. This GB203-450-A1 GPU would therefore start to get much closer to the previous RTX 4090 flagship in both specs and likely performance.
x kopite7 gpu

The GeForce RTX 5080 released at the end of January 2025 with an MSRP of $999, which quickly ballooned to as high as $1,799 for custom models, such as the ASUS ROG Astral. Baseline MSRP versions of the RTX 5080 are almost non-existent, especially considering the tariff pressure on the market as it stands. 

Therefore, it appears that an RTX 5080 Super with bumped up VRAM would likely justify an even higher starting price due to the spec upgrade. It would not be surprising if NVIDIA sets the MSRP at $1,199 or higher, like it originally did with the 16GB GeForce RTX 4080. That's just us speculating, though.

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the current champ for performance in gaming and various other workloads. The RTX 5080 Super obviously won't challenge the flagship for gaming (and AI) performance supremacy, but it can build on the performance of the RTX 5080 and at least get closer to the RTX 4090 for non-DLSS gaming. If power draw is near the 450W watt of the RTX 4090, other new tech in the Blackwell GPU may help to add further improvements. 

One key area that NVIDIA is wanting gamers to benefit from with Blackwell GPUs is in DLSS 4, with tech such as multi-frame generation. While the concept is good and builds on DLSS 3, there are always growing pains with such technology. 

While the GeForce RTX 5080 Super could be an interesting performance upgrade for many, one also has to wonder if it also positions itself as an appealing GPU for other use cases such as AI or machine learning. 
