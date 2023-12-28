Ring In The New Year With Sound Savings On Wireless Headphones Up To $170 Off
Ring in the New Year with savings on wireless headphones from Best Buy, and save big on headphones from Beats, Sony, Bose, and Apple while these deals last.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless HeadsetThe Beats Studio Pro wireless headset features a fully custom acoustic platform and a personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that have been staples of Beats' headsets. The Studio Pro has been completely re-engineered by the company to be the most powerful and precise over-ear headphones by Beats yet.
The company touts that the updated driver with two-layer diaphragm, refined micro-venting, and 25% stronger magnets deliver a rich, balanced sound that reduces distortion to virtually zero. Beats says it is an 80% improvement compared to its Beats Studio wireless headset.
The headset has active noise cancelling that continuously monitors the noise around, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel noise at 48,000 times per second. Its transparency mode lets sound in, mixing music with environment in a seamless environment that allows the user to stay aware of what is going on around them while still enjoying the beats of the music they love.
The Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are $170 off for $179.99.
Be sure to check out a few more deals on Beats and Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones:
- The Beats Solo Icon Collection wireless headphones are $70 off for $129.99.
- The Apple Airpods Max wireless headphones are $70 off for $479.99.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless HeadphonesWhile not the latest in the line of superb headphones by Sony, the WH-1000XM4 headset is still an excellent choice. The headset comes with Sony’s oft-lauded noise cancellation with a premium sound that typically draws rave reviews from users and reviewers alike. These are some of the most popular headphones around.
The headset comes with a built-in analog amplifier integrated in the QN1 chiop that handles noise-cancelling chores. Sony also touts 1.57-inch drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms for hard-hitting audio.
The WH-1000XM4 headphones use an array of smart technologies to create what Sony calls a seamless, hands-free listening experience. An example is the user can simply start speaking to automatically pause music in Speak-to-Chat, or enjoy adaptive playback thanks to the proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors that detect whether the user’s headphones are being worn or not.
The Sony WH1000XM4 wireless headphones are $120 off for $229.99.
Don’t need all the bells and whistles? Then check out these two other deals on Sony headphones:
- The Sony WHXB910N wireless headphones are $100 off for $149.99.
- The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones are $50 off for $99.99.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless HeadphonesBose headphones are also well-known for excellent noise cancelling technology, and the QuietComfort wireless headphones are no different. Quiet Mode blocks out the world around and leaves the wearer with only the music that soothes their soul to delve deeper into. Aware Mode allows the user to let the world back in during times where attention to surroundings is needed.
An adjustable EQ allows for cranking the bass, tweaking the treble, and balancing the mid-range to the perfect sound of the listener. When a Bluetooth signal is not available, the headphones can also be plugged in via an optional audio cable, so the music never has to end.
The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are said to have up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge, with an additional 15 minutes of charging can deliver up to 2.5 more hours of play time. Plush cushions will provide for comfortable listening for hours on end, while a secure band works to keep the headphones in place while on the go.
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off for $249.
Check out these other deals on Bose QuietComfort headphones:
- The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are $100 off for $229.
- The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are $50 off for $379.