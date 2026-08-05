Hear Ford's Le Mans V8 Deliver An Engine Symphony At 9,000 RPM





Ford Racing is giving us a glimpse at its return to top-level endurance racing by pushing its new 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 through a sonorous (simulated) lap of Le Mans on a test dyno.





Screaming all the way to 9,000 rpm, the Coyote-based motor will power Ford’s upcoming LMDh prototype, which pairs the muscular ICE with a standardized hybrid system inside an Oreca-supplied chassis. Rather than subjecting the engine to synthetic, computer-generated throttle cycles on the bench, Ford’s racing arm in Concord, North Carolina, executed a far more authentic test. The dyno run was mapped directly from telemetry recorded by professional drivers operating the team's multi-million-dollar Driver-in-the-Loop simulator, which translates real human driving into physical engine load.





What this means is, on the dyno, the V8 responds in real time to exact throttle modulations, rapid downshifts, and high-speed holds required to navigate the legendary 8.46-mile Circuit de la Sarthe. Algorithmic bench tests often assume perfect execution, but human drivers introduce real-world variables like abrupt lift-and-coast energy management, aggressive curb strikes, and subtle throttle adjustments.





Over the course of a grueling 24-hour race, where three drivers share a single cockpit through six to eight stint rotations, accumulated variations in driving style create vastly different thermal and mechanical stresses. Simulating these distinct human influences allows engineers to better evaluate component endurance, oil scavenge performance, and heat dissipation long before the car turns a wheel on the actual tarmac.



