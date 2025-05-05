Hell On Wheels: Harley-Davidson's Doom-Themed Motorcylce Is Pure Metal Mayhem

Spring as sprung and you know what that means, right? It's riding season, so do us bikers a solid and watch out for motorcyclists while puttering about the roadways. One that you're not likely to miss, should you encounter it during your travels, is a Doom: The Dark Ages -themed Harley-Davidson as part of a collaboration between two industry giants, Bethesda and Harley.





"Creating this Doom: The Dark Ages motorcycle with the support of Harley-Davidson is truly a match made in Hell. The iconic motorcycle brand is renowned for its power and style, much like our legendary Doom Slayer. What better way to celebrate the launch of the latest Doom installment than with an incredibly powerful mecha-dragon motorcycle. We’re thrilled for all the fans to witness this mythical beast brought to life," said Simon Alty, VP and Managing Director (APAC) at Bethesda.









Indeed, this is the very definition of hell of wheels. It's based on Harley's Sportster S, a nimble motorcycle built around Harley's Revolution Max 1250T, a liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that displaces 76.4 cubic inches (1,252cc) and produces 121 horesepower and 93 pound-feet of torque. Not bad for a steel horse that weighs just a touch over 500 pounds.





It's not like any other Sportster S you're likely to see out and about, though. This one is "forged in fire and built for ripping and tearing to Hell and back," Bethesda says, which is a fancy way of saying it's brimming with custom bits. For example, the modified dash is built around the head of the Slayer's new mechanized dragon, Serrat, from Doom: The Dark Ages. It doesn't breathe actual fire, but it does house the headlight.









"Ethereal neon emanates from the heart of the vehicle through considered lighting, while custom LEDs project the dragon’s glowing wings onto the ground. The entire build includes menacing demon rune decals as well as meticulously recreated Slayer armour details, all featured in the upcoming game," Bethesda explains.









This is one of the cooler bike mods I've seen. Perhaps it's because I've been actively shopping for a Harley—I sold my 2013 Yamaha Raider S (113ci / 1,851cc) last year and regret it, and have been eyeing up HD's Breakout—but even if you're not into motorcycles, you have to appreciate the meticulous attention to detail on this one. It's gaudy for sure, but so is the Doom franchise (and I mean that as a compliment).









According to Luke Henderson at Maxi-Geek (where you can find a boatload of images ), Bethesda and Harley-Davidson will be showing off the themed bike (as well as some cool gear) at a Doom: The Dark Ages event at Culture Kings on George Street in Sydney, Australia on Friday, May 16 from 7:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. AEST. Attendees will also have a chance to win the bike.





It's not clear if non-attendees will be able to enter for a chance to win as well, but just in case, you can give Bethesda ANZ a follow on Facebook Instagram , and X



