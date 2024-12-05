Halo Infinite's Festive Snowbound Update Arrives Just In Time For The Holidays
One of the new modes being added for this event is Snowball Fight, where players will have an infinite amount of sticky plasma grenades at their disposal. This is a smart, fun addition that fits in perfectly with the event and should create fun chaos for players. Additionally, those looking to settle a score this holiday season can take advantage of 1v1 Showdown. With this game type players will “go head-to-head with other Spartans on small slices of some familiar maps, with identical randomized weapon and equipment loadouts.”
New maps are also on tap for the festivities, which will likely bring back core memories for those who have been playing Halo since the early years. Fans have utilized the Forge tool in Halo Infinite to bring back Snowbound, while High Ground is returning as Snow Ground. Of course, both maps are appropriately styled to fit in during the Winter season. Moreover, the map Snow Fire from last year’s Winter Contingency III event is also back.
This event also brings with it a free 20-tier Operation Pass, which includes an Infractor armor set used by “covert infiltrators, deft assassins, and expert reconnaissance units,” that were seen in Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. Players who upgrade to the Premium Pass will also receive “Offworld Holiday weapon model for the VK78 Commando and Everything Nice weapon coating.”
It's always fun when games lean into seasonal events such as this one, and Halo Infinite continues to do a solid job when it comes to Winter time festivities.