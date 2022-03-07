Oh Great, Hackers Are Using Stolen NVIDIA Certificates To Sign Windows Malware
News broke on February 25th that NVIDIA had been hit by a cyber-attack. The LAPSUS$ ransomware gang took responsibility for the attack the next day, but also claimed that NVIDIA hit them back with its own ransomware. However, NVIDIA’s counterstrike seems not to have disabled LAPSUS$ access to the data it stole nor has it dissuaded the ransomware gang from continuing to threaten the release of this IP and other proprietary information.
LAPSUS$ claims to have stolen 1TB of data from NVIDIA servers and has purportedly stolen 204GB of data from Samsung as well. This stolen data includes propriety source code, and a full leak of this data could be disastrous for both NVIDIA and Samsung. LAPSUS$ has leaked just 20GB of the supposed 1TB of NVIDIA data, and this relatively small leak is already proving to be harmful, not only for NVIDIA as a company, but also for its employees and now unrelated victims of malware.
The 20GB leak includes two of NVIDIA’s code signing certificates. These certificates are used to sign drivers and executables, verifying that said files come from NVIDIA and haven’t been injected with malicious code by a third party. The two leaked certificates have expired, being valid from 2011 to 2014 and 2015 to 2018. However, Windows still accepts expired certificates for drivers, making the leaked certificates functionally valid.
Security researchers have already discovered multiple cases of malware in the wild that has been signed with a leaked NVIDIA certificate. The certificate enables malware to masquerade as legitimate NVIDIA software, bypassing important Windows safeguards against malicious software.
Microsoft will hopefully respond to the malicious abuse of these leaked certificates by adding them to its certificate revocation list, but doing so could block legitimate NVIDIA drivers. Thus, it might take some time before we see these leaked certificates lose their functional validity, and bad actors will continue to use the leaked certificates to load malware on Windows machines in the mean time.
For now, David Weston, Vice President of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft, has a Twitter thread on how to use Windows Defender Application Control policies to limit what NVIDIA drivers Windows can load. Florian Roth, a detection engineer, has also created a rule for YARA, an open source malware detection tool, that detects the two leaked NVIDIA certificates.
