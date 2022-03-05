NVIDIA Hackers Now Threaten Samsung Source Code Leak For Biometrics, Bootloader, Knox And More
Hacker group Lapsus$ has seemingly struck again, this time targeting Samsung. The group claims to have released data from the tech giant that includes algorithms for all biometric unlock operations, bootloader source code for all recent Samsung phones and other devices, which includes Samsung Knox data and source code for authentication as well.
Recently, this same hacker group targeted NVIDIA, claiming to have stolen 1TB of data from NVIDIA servers and was attempting to ransom it back for an unspecified amount. The group also claimed that NVIDIA took matters into their own hands by hacking the group back, installing ransomware on their personal machines. The group is now demanding NVIDIA release it's graphics drivers and make them open source, or it will release Verilog source code on some of its most guarded trade secrets and future GPUs.
However, it appears the hacker group has also been busy targeting more than just NVIDIA, as it now claims to have released a large of amount of Samsung source code, according to messages it posted on its Telegram account yesterday afternoon around 3:30 PM ET.
Of the most damaging chunks of source code they claim to be releasing is Samsung Knox data and code for authentication. Knox is Samsung's pride and joy when it comes to security for their smartphones. It is designed to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data, including confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health records. Samsung markets the security suite heavily to enterprise customers as well. So, if information about Knox makes it out into the wild, it could spell disaster for an enormous amount of people, businesses and of course Samsung.
Another piece of data the hackers are claiming to have possession of involves source code for every Trusted Applet (TA) installed on all Samsung devices TrustZone TEE OS (QSEE, TEEGris etc). It states that it includes DRM modules and keymaster/gatekeeper data as well.
Information being leaked is not limited to Samsung, as the group also claims it will be sharing various other data and confidential source code from Qualcomm as well.
At the time of this publication, Lapsus$ hosting servers were being hammered with people trying to download the files, which includes over 200GB of data. At one point it was showing a download time of over 7,000 days. The group says they are working on boosting server resources to help handle the load.
As with all stories of this nature, it is evolving and we will stay on top of any new developments. So, keep an eye out for updates and future articles here on HotHardware.