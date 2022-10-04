







The two vulnerabilities in question are listed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) as CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082 and both bear high severity scores of 8.8 out of 10. The vulnerabilities also appear in the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s ( Last month, researchers at the cybersecurity firm GTSC discovered cyberattacks actively exploiting two zero-day vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange email system. The researchers reported these two vulnerabilities to the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), which verified this report and passed it on to Microsoft. The Microsoft Security Response Center then published a blog post warning organizations about the vulnerabilities and stating that the company is currently working on a patch to fix the vulnerabilities. The blog post also laid out measures that Exchange Server administrators can implement to mitigate the possibility of an attack exploiting these vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, cybersecurity researchers have since shown that these mitigations can be easily bypassed.The two vulnerabilities in question are listed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) as CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082 and both bear high severity scores of 8.8 out of 10. The vulnerabilities also appear in the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s ( CISA ) Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, as a Chinese threat actor is leveraging these two vulnerabilities in combination to gain remote access to Exchange servers. The attacker chains the two vulnerabilities together, using the first vulnerability to perform privilege escalation, which enables the attacker to then exploit the second vulnerability to conduct remote code execution. From there, the attacker can collection information, create persistent backdoors, and access other servers on the local network.





Location and number of Exchange servers with Outlook Web App exposed to the internet (click to enlarge)



The attack begins with the following request: autodiscover/autodiscover.json?@evil.com/<Exchange-backend-endpoint>&Email=autodiscover/autodiscover.json%3f@evil.com. This request appears identical to the one used in the 2021 ProxyShell attack. However, this new attack requires authentication on the part of the attacker, prompting Kevin Beaumont to name the attack ProxyNotShell. Exchange servers with the Outlook Web App exposed to the open internet are vulnerable to this attack, and a quick search on Shodan shows that over 200,000 Exchange servers are currently configured this way. Exchange Server admins can block this specific attack pattern by performing the following steps, courtesy of Microsoft: