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Gunther Werks Project Endgame Turns the Porsche 993 Into an 840HP Monster

by Aaron LeongThursday, April 23, 2026, 11:33 AM EDT
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The latest commission from Gunther Werks, dubbed "Project Endgame," represents the company's (and solo client's) ultimate vision of the OG air-cooled Porsche 993. Indeed, though the 993 generation is often celebrated as the pinnacle of classic 911, this bespoke Speedster has been re-engineered and would even make Ferdinand Porsche yell "Marvelous!" from his grave.

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At the heart of Project Endgame is a motorsport-spec'd 4.0-liter air-cooled twin-turbocharged flat-six engine developed in collaboration with Rothsport Racing. This powerplant produces 840 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, plus features a 7,500 rpm redline, six-speed manual gearbox (with bespoke ratios and gem-set shifter) mated to the rear wheels, and flat-fan setup with 24-karat gold-plated twin air-to-water intercoolers.

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The True Candy Red exterior shows off the carbon fiber bodywork; practically every panel has been replaced with lightweight composites, including a dramatic double bubble rear cowl that replaces the traditional rear seats. The Speedster silhouette is defined by a chopped, rake-adjustable windshield and the removal of the side windows, creating a raw, open-air experience. Wide-body fenders house staggered 18-inch forged aluminum wheels with center-locks, harking to classic Fuchs but optimized for modern performance rubber and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

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Being a custom chop-top, structural rigidity has also been ironed out, integrating roll bars and reinforced carbon fiber monocoque chassis. Even so, weight is kept in check at a relatively stark 2,600 lbs.

Project Endgame essentially introduces Gunther Werks' new one-off commission program called GWX. While this particular unnamed customer has kept things restrained, there's no doubt about the extreme craftsmanship and artistry involved here.

"Project Endgame is unlike any Speedster we’ve built before, with every element precision-engineered and designed in absolute collaboration with the client,” said Peter Nam, CEO and founder of the California-based company. 

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Okay, if you still haven't guessed who the mystery client is by now, you probably don't have a pulse (or nanite reactor in your chest). Speaking of which, the car has a replica sitting between the seats. Of course, we could be completely wrong and the owner could in fact just be a massive Avengers/Iron Man/Tony Stark nerd. In either case, excelsior, dear readers.
Tags:  Cars, Automobiles, porsche, porsche 993
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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