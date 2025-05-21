CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Sleuths See The Light And Hilariously Vow To Cancel Preorders Over This Trailer Detail

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 21, 2025, 02:09 PM EDT
Grand Theft Auto VI’s initial trailer was pored over obsessively as fans looked to extract every detail possible, along with seeking clues for the second trailer. Now that the second trailer finally landed, it’s getting the same treatment. Although fans are taking a more playful approach this time around, as they cope with the game having been delayed to mid 2026.

In the GTA6 subreddit, a user posted series of screenshots showing one of the story’s protagonists, Jason, firing a gun from car. The three frames appear to show that light emanates from the gun before Jason actually fires it. Alongside the screenshots, the user posted “Don’t know if someone already noticed it but wanted to mention it.” This drew a humorous response from the community.

Jason is illuminated before firing his weapon, Cat_With_Banana96, Reddit

One user responded with “literally unplayable definitely won’t be buying this game is so unrealistic ugh,” while another followed it up by posting “like how tf do you mess up so badly?? It's just some stupid light how hard can It be???” Although one user did actually try to take it seriously and posted a possible explanation for the anomaly, which elicited a response of “0/10 way too realistic.”

Fans in this discussion are just having some fun, but it’s almost a certainty the game will receive a serious dissection once it makes its way out to players. Rockstar is well aware of this, which is likely one of the many reasons why the studio chose to delay its launch date. It’s also why gamers shouldn’t be too surprised if another delay ends up happening, as a lot is riding on GTA VI.

While fans will continue combing through this latest trailer, they might just get something more substantial as Rockstar appears to be working on a remaster of GTA IV to keep them busy until GTA VI arrives.
