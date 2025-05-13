Forget GTA VI, Next Rockstar Release Could Be A Grand Theft Auto Classic Remaster
Tez2, a Rockstar insider, posted on the GTA Forums to say that a source inside the studio dropped hints that a port and updated and enhanced version of GTA IV exists and is currently being worked on. They shared that “by now it should've gone up a year in development.” The port is reportedly the reason that the Liberty City Preservation Project, which was a mod that attempted to bring the world of GTA IV into GTA V, was forced to shut down earlier this year.
It’s about time that GTA IV got some attention, as Rockstar has mostly focused its efforts on other entries in the series. The PlayStation 2 era trilogy that kicked off with GTA III has gotten definitive editions, while the seemingly never-ending sales juggernaut that is GTA V has been ported across three console generations and received several enhancements along the way.
While this rumored version of GTA IV will likely come with some visual upgrades alongside quality-of-life improvements, what Rockstar really needs to do is bring back the full soundtrack included in the original release. A significant chunk of the songs available in the in-game radio were lost back in 2018 after the licensing for these tracks expired. It won’t be a true remaster if the iconic music is still missing.
If the rumor is accurate, fans might be able to revisit this often-overlooked entry as soon as this year. Although, with the studio going full bore on GTA VI development, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this release early in 2026.