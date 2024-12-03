CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Trailer Turns 1 Year Old, Does It Hold Clues For When A New Trailer Will Drop?

by Alan VelascoTuesday, December 03, 2024, 02:26 PM EDT
Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated video games of all time, managing to rack up over 200 million views on its debut trailer. Anticipation for the game also has some fans scouring clips for whatever clues they can find. The latest theories stem from “hints” some fans think they've found in YouTube playlists and from counting random things in various screenshots.

One of the more “interesting” theories comes from the game’s subreddit community, which currently has over 1 million members. There, one user posted “FACT: There are EXACTLY 1707 holes in Lucia's cell door net, 48 less than previously thought. Of these, 294 of which are covered behind her, accounting for approximately 17.22% of the total holes in this screenshot.” If that doesn’t make much sense, another user clarifies the situation with a reply stating that “1+7+0+7=15, 15=12(month) + 3(day), Trailer 2 = 3 December.” Right.

A second theory revolves around the YouTube playlist Rockstar placed the first trailer in. Another user in the game’s subreddit pointed out that this playlist has been marked as “recently updated,” which of course led to rampant speculation that it means a second trailer must be inbound. However, a different user created a new post noting that it simply appears to be a bug in that the playlist, which is always marked as having been updated recently.

It's certainly odd that Rockstar hasn’t released any more information or follow-up trailers in nearly a year, especially with a planned release date sometime in 2025. The lack of updates is leading to a lot of misinformation and wild theories that quickly gain traction. Fans looking for anything fresh on GTA VI should keep an eye out for the upcoming Game Awards happening on December 12, which are often used for big gaming-related announcements.
