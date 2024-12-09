GTA 6 Fan Theories Explained As Gamers Wait For Rockstar's Next Trailer
The latest theory to take hold among fans comes from the professional wrestling world, where TNA Wrestling color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt has taken to social media claiming to know the release date of the next trailer. Rehwoldt says that it will be released on “Rusev Day”. Unfortunately, that's just a gimmick used by professional wrestler Rusev that claims every day is Rusev Day.
A wide range of other theories sprouted from an announcement Rockstar made on social media platform X. The publisher posted information regarding the Happy Moon Festival event taking place on Grand Theft Auto Online. The post contained a picture of a moon behind two characters, with the letters “V” and “I” within the frame. Of course, this led to fans pointing to a wide array of “clues”, which they claimed indicate a new trailer is imminent.
The most inventive theory started on the game’s popular subreddit. There, a user took a screenshot from the original trailer, and counted the number of holes present in the jail cell window located behind of one of the main characters. Another redditor followed it up by doing some “math” that allegedly signified when Rockstar is going to release the next trailer.
One theory that was a little more grounded in reality revolved around the status of the playlist on Rockstar’s YouTube account, which contained the original trailer. A user noticed that it been marked as “recently updated,” which led to the belief that another trailer would soon debut. However, this theory ran out of steam once it was shown that this was only a bug with YouTube’s playlist system.
Rockstar marches to the beat of its own drum, eschewing releasing trailers or information at industry events such as The Game Awards. So it’s difficult to guess as to when the next trailer will actually appear, which will most likely lead to more theories as time goes on.