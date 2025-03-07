CATEGORIES
GTA V Enhanced Is Off To A Rocky Start On PC, Steam Gamers Are Pissed

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 07, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
The gaming world might be scouring for clues about Grand Theft Auto 6 and speculating about its price, but Rockstar hasn’t forgotten about GTA V. It recently released a massive update for the PC version of the game. It’s supposed to be the definitive way to play GTA V, bringing over upgrades the console version got a few years ago, alongside some PC specific bells and whistles. Unfortunately, it has fallen short of expectations for some players, leading to a “mixed reviews” status on Steam.

One of the biggest issues fans are facing is the inability to migrate from their original game install to the new and improved version. This means losing access to all the progress you may have earned while playing GTA Online. It’s a significant issue because many players have spent a significant amount of money buying in-game items, not to mention other advancements. One steam user shared their frustration, saying that “forcing a large majority of your players to start over while pushing scummy micro transactions is not a great look.” Other complaints noted are issues with performance, even with ray tracing off, as well as random physics bugs, etc.

However, not all players are unhappy with Rockstar’s effort. Many have been happy to finally get some visual improvements that have become commonplace in PC gaming, such as support for ray tracing. An improvement in loading times is also another welcomed enhancement to the game. One of the positive reviews notes that the game “runs smoother, finally fixed the laggy mouse in menus, slight graphical upgrade and loading times are way better.”

Fortunately, for players struggling with moving over to this newer version of GTA V, the original version is still available. Hopefully, with time, Rockstar can work on getting the migration issue sorted and more players can move over to the latest release. This latest struggle, though, likely shows why the company is unlikely to release GTA VI on PC and console simultaneously, which is a shame for the PC gaming community.
Tags:  Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, pc-gaming, gta5
