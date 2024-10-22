Alan Wake 2 Is Getting A Glorious 4K Ray Tracing Option For PS5 Pro
The biggest improvement for Alan Wake 2’s Quality Mode is that it will now boast ray tracing, which includes ray traced reflections. The render resolution is listed as 2176 x 1224, with the output resolution being 3840 x 2160 (4K). These visual settings will be a heavy lift, even for the PS5 Pro, limiting the framerate to 30fps. Some might be disappointed by the framerate on this mode, but it’s important to note that this game is taxing for any hardware once ray tracing is turned on.
Performance Mode will be the preferred option for gamers looking attain a smooth 60fps. This mode matches the image quality settings seen on the base PS5’s Quality Mode, adding extra visual details and improvements to “overall image stability, fog, volumetric lighting, and shadow accuracy.” The render resolution will hit 1536 x 864, while the output resolution will reach 3840 x 2160 (4K).
While the PS5 Pro hasn’t gotten the most positive reception, having such an acclaimed game get significant improvements that will show the gap between the Pro and the base PS5 might change the way gamers view Sony’s flagship console. However, the hefty price tag will probably still be a big sticking point. The PS5 Pro will make its way to players on November 7.