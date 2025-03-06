CATEGORIES
Another Analyst Predicts Sky-High GTA 6 Launch Pricing

by Alan VelascoThursday, March 06, 2025, 02:21 PM EDT
Even with games like Monster Hunter Wilds achieving impressive success, the gaming community can’t go long before mentioning Grand Theft Auto VI. Gamers are sifting through every detail just to figure out when the next trailer will drop, while analysts speculate about pricing and what it means for the larger industry. Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, has made a prediction for how much the highly anticipated game might cost when it is released.

Like some other analysts, Pachter believes that GTA 6 will have a “previously unheard of price point” of $100 at launch. The rationale for this line of thinking is that Rockstar will bank on the strength of GTA Online being part of the package to make this a viable pricing strategy. Pachter points to the success Call of Duty had in years past and the importance of its online modes. However, it’s likely that the publisher will sweeten the deal by including some amount of in game currency that can be used while playing online.

Budget conscious gamers shouldn’t start worrying just yet, though. One of the key aspects of this supposed higher price tag is the inclusion of in game currency. This sounds an awful lot like a digital deluxe edition, which has been a prominent part of the gaming landscape for several years now. For example, Star Wars Outlaws had three separate price points for its release, including a $130 ultimate edition. However, Ubisoft still had a plain, standard edition with no extras available for $69.99.

Players likely won’t have to wait too much longer to get more information about GTA 6, including how much they’ll have to pay to get their hands on it, becuase Rockstar expects to release the game later this year.
