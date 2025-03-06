Another Analyst Predicts Sky-High GTA 6 Launch Pricing
Like some other analysts, Pachter believes that GTA 6 will have a “previously unheard of price point” of $100 at launch. The rationale for this line of thinking is that Rockstar will bank on the strength of GTA Online being part of the package to make this a viable pricing strategy. Pachter points to the success Call of Duty had in years past and the importance of its online modes. However, it’s likely that the publisher will sweeten the deal by including some amount of in game currency that can be used while playing online.
Budget conscious gamers shouldn’t start worrying just yet, though. One of the key aspects of this supposed higher price tag is the inclusion of in game currency. This sounds an awful lot like a digital deluxe edition, which has been a prominent part of the gaming landscape for several years now. For example, Star Wars Outlaws had three separate price points for its release, including a $130 ultimate edition. However, Ubisoft still had a plain, standard edition with no extras available for $69.99.
Players likely won’t have to wait too much longer to get more information about GTA 6, including how much they’ll have to pay to get their hands on it, becuase Rockstar expects to release the game later this year.