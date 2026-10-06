Wasted! Free GTA V Browser Port Vanishes Almost As Fast As It Appeared
The website playgta5[.]com allowed anyone to play GTA 5 for free without having to install the game on a machine. It all worked within a web browser, so long as it supported hardware acceleration. Of course, this immediately got the attention of Rockstar, which took no time in levying DMCA strikes against the site along with users who were posting videos of it in action.
Unfortunately, the developers behind this unique effort didn’t share details as to how they managed to achieve it, and none of the code was posted in a repository such as GitHub. However, after the game was removed the developers posted a message that was shared on X by user Pixel Gamer 4k that said, “Who wants the source code?” So, there’s a chance that something pops up in the future.