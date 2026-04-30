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GTA Online Gets Thrilling New Fan Content Drop Ahead of GTA 6

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 30, 2026, 11:19 AM EDT
gta online mission creator hero
The gaming world might be completely focused on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, but developer Rockstar Games is fully cognizant of its bread and butter by continuing to support GTA Online. To keep the gravy train going, the studio has announced a new tool called Rockstar Mission Creator that will enable its vibrant community to more easily make its own custom content.

The developer describes it as the “latest expansion to our suite of innovative, in-depth tools empowering the community to unleash their creativity and bring their own GTA Online adventures to life.” Creators will have plenty of freedom while making their own missions, with some of the examples listed including a hostage negotiation that goes wrong, multi-vehicle chases, and the ability to add cinematic cutscenes.

gta online mission creator body

Creators who make missions that are worthy of being highlighted in the Community Series will be rewarded with $10,000,000 of in-game currency alongside a special Rockstar Community Series Varsity Jacket that can be worn by their characters.

Players will be able to familiarize themselves with this new tool by checking out a set of five missions created by the studio itself, which will provide detailed guidance on how each of these missions was created. To get started jump into the Pause menu, go to “Online,” select “Rockstar Creator,” and choose “Create a Mission.”


To give a glimpse of what’s possible using the Rockstar Mission Creator the company has partnered with the YouTube channel GTA Series Videos, which has published a video showcasing a set of missions called Old School Hits. These missions have been “inspired by the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy.”

It’s highly likely that this update is a sneak preview of what will be available when the next version of GTA Online releases with GTA 6, as Rockstar will want to provide an experience good enough to get as many players as possible to move over when the time comes.
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand-theft-auto-online
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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