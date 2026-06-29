CATEGORIES
home News

Don't Fall For EBay Scalpers Selling Digital GTA 6 Preorders

by Paul LillyMonday, June 29, 2026, 10:07 AM EDT
Renders of physical boxes for Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox and PS5, on a gray gradient background.
In case anyone needs to hear this, there is absolutely no reason to pay scalper pricing for Grand Theft Auto VI preorders on eBay, or anywhere else for that matter. Zero. Zip. Zilch. That is the sort of thing that should go without saying, but apparently it needs reinforced because listings with markups have started to appear on the popular auction site. The question is, are they finding buyers?

It appears so, based on a peek at recent listings that ended with a winning bid. Once such listing indicates that a buyer paid $120 plus another $9.54 in shipping costs for the standard edition of GTA VI on the PlayStation 5. The listing does not mention if it includes the actual physical game case or just the digital code (we assume the case, since there is a shipping cost), but it is really irrelevant.

Edge browser screenshot showing an ended eBay listing for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Here's the deal with GTA VI preorders. Rockstar Games is eschewing physical discs for this release, at least initially (there's not a clear cut on answer on whether physical discs will be sold at a later date), and making it a digital launch only.

The caveat is that you can indeed preorder a physical version, but that only includes a game case and not an actual disc inside. Instead, physical purchases receive a game case with a code to download and install GTA VI.

While controversial in and of itself, in theory, a digital-only launch means a shortage is next to impossible. We suppose Rockstar could run out of game cases for people who go that route and/or arbitrarily limit how many digital preorders are available, but what would be the point?

Even so, active listings on eBay remain. One of them is asking $168 for the standard edition on PS5. But hey, at least it comes with free shipping. The listing also suggests this is the for the physical case with a digital code inside, so perhaps the seller is preying on fears that supply could run out.

Grand Theft Auto VI screenshot.

We don't have an axe to grind with eBay, but when it comes to GTA VI preorders, use these links instead:
Grand Theft Auto IV On PS5 (Code In Box)
Grand Theft Auto VI On Xbox Series X (Code In Box)
There is also an Ultimate Edition for $99.99 that includes exclusive content. It is not currently offered with a game case, and is only available from the PlayStation Store (PS5) and Microsoft's Store (Xbox).
Tags:  eBay, Rockstar Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use