Don't Fall For EBay Scalpers Selling Digital GTA 6 Preorders





In case anyone needs to hear this, there is absolutely no reason to pay scalper pricing for Grand Theft Auto VI preorders on eBay, or anywhere else for that matter. Zero. Zip. Zilch. That is the sort of thing that should go without saying, but apparently it needs reinforced because listings with markups have started to appear on the popular auction site. The question is, are they finding buyers?





It appears so, based on a peek at recent listings that ended with a winning bid. Once such listing indicates that a buyer paid $120 plus another $9.54 in shipping costs for the standard edition of GTA VI on the PlayStation 5. The listing does not mention if it includes the actual physical game case or just the digital code (we assume the case, since there is a shipping cost), but it is really irrelevant.









Here's the deal with GTA VI preorders. Rockstar Games is eschewing physical discs for this release, at least initially (there's not a clear cut on answer on whether physical discs will be sold at a later date), and making it a digital launch only.





The caveat is that you can indeed preorder a physical version, but that only includes a game case and not an actual disc inside. Instead, physical purchases receive a game case with a code to download and install GTA VI.





While controversial in and of itself, in theory, a digital-only launch means a shortage is next to impossible. We suppose Rockstar could run out of game cases for people who go that route and/or arbitrarily limit how many digital preorders are available, but what would be the point?





Even so, active listings on eBay remain. One of them is asking $168 for the standard edition on PS5. But hey, at least it comes with free shipping. The listing also suggests this is the for the physical case with a digital code inside, so perhaps the seller is preying on fears that supply could run out.









We don't have an axe to grind with eBay, but when it comes to GTA VI preorders, use these links instead:

Grand Theft Auto IV On PS5 (Code In Box)