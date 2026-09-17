GTA 6 Is Getting A Physical Disc Release After All, But With Another Twist
There will be several vinyl variants for fans to choose from, including a limited edition set that will include two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid, in addition to exclusive artwork and packaging. Meanwhile, the standard vinyl set comes with two magenta discs that feature a blue splatter design.
There will also be a version for sale exclusively at Best Buy and Amazon, with the main differentiator being a pink and purple splatter pattern on the discs along with an exclusive 12x24 poster that’ll be included in the gatefold jacket.
For those who want a more accessible piece of physical media should check out the CD. The soundtrack will be spread across two discs that are housed in a standard jewel case that features an artwork booklet inspired by the game.
All of these editions can be pre-ordered now, and will make their way customers on November 20, which is a day after the game launches. If you’re interested in any, check out the links below.
• Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Limited-Edition Vinyl - $124.99
• Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Vinyl (Best Buy Exclusive) - $49.99
• Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Vinyl (Amazon Exclusive) - $49.99
• Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album CD - $19.99