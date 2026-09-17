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GTA 6 Is Getting A Physical Disc Release After All, But With Another Twist

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 17, 2026, 02:38 PM EDT
GTA 6 The Album Artwork
GTA VI The Album. Image: Atlantic Records.
Grand Theft Auto VI is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, commanding enough attention to showcase a gameplay video that debuted exclusively on Netflix. Although its upcoming release is a bittersweet one for fans of physical media, since Rockstar announced there will be no disc version of the game itself made available. However, there’s a silver lining for diehards as GTAVI's soundtrack is coming on both vinyl and CD.

There will be several vinyl variants for fans to choose from, including a limited edition set that will include two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid, in addition to exclusive artwork and packaging. Meanwhile, the standard vinyl set comes with two magenta discs that feature a blue splatter design.

GTA 6 The Album Limited Edition
GTA 6 The Album Limited Edition. Image: Atlantic Records.

There will also be a version for sale exclusively at Best Buy and Amazon, with the main differentiator being a pink and purple splatter pattern on the discs along with an exclusive 12x24 poster that’ll be included in the gatefold jacket.

For those who want a more accessible piece of physical media should check out the CD. The soundtrack will be spread across two discs that are housed in a standard jewel case that features an artwork booklet inspired by the game.

GTA 6 The Album CD
GTA 6 The Album CD. Image: Atlantic Records.
The soundtrack is composed of 34 tracks from a “genre-defying roster of exciting artists” that Rockstar says will perfectly capture the vibes of Vice City and Leonida. A few of the songs already revealed to be part of the soundtrack include Tavis Scott’s” Rhyno,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need,” and Yung Lean’s “That’s It.” The most interesting addition to the lineup so far is a new cover of Jimmy Reed’s “Bright Lights, Big City” by Keith Richards.

All of these editions can be pre-ordered now, and will make their way customers on November 20, which is a day after the game launches. If you’re interested in any, check out the links below.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Limited-Edition Vinyl - $124.99
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Vinyl (Best Buy Exclusive) - $49.99
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Vinyl (Amazon Exclusive) - $49.99
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album CD - $19.99
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), gta6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi, gtavi
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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