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Sony Drops GTA 6 DualSense Controllers But This Custom PS5 Pro Is Fire

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 04, 2026, 01:31 PM EDT
GTA 6 Limited Edition Controllers
GTA 6 Limited Edition Controllers. Image: Sony
Grand Theft Auto VI has reached stratospheric levels of hype after Rockstar dropped an extended look of the game on Netflix last week. Sony is looking to capitalize on that excitement with two limited edition DualSense controllers that “capture that unmistakable Vice City energy.” Though, the company has been upstaged by a modder who shared their own custom painted PlayStation 5 Pro, which is absolutely awesome.

GTA VI-themed DualSense Controller (Black)
GTA VI-themed DualSense Controller (black) - Image: Sony

Both colors feature a pearlescent segment where the joysticks are located, hot pink accents on the face buttons, the GTA 6 logo emblazoned on the touchpad, and palm trees that are molded right onto the controller. The palm trees being molded instead of painted is the one element of these limited edition controllers that seems questionable, as it’s easy to envisions gamer gunk building up over time.

GTA VI-themed DualSense Controller (White)
GTA VI-themed DualSense Controller (white) - Image: Sony

Sony's limited edition, GTA-themed DualSense controllers will be available in white and black colorways. The white controller represents the game world’s “sands and pastel skies to all its laid-back glamour.” Meanwhile, the black controller is designed to evoke the “energy of Vice City’s iconic nightlife” according to the company.

While fans will probably dig the controllers, they’re no competition for a custom themed PS5 Pro created by Youtuber Retro Maggie. She captured the process of taking a blank set of face plate covers and turning them into works of art that fully capture the vibes of GTA 6. She utilizes several colors, including orange, yellow, pink and dark purple, blending them seamlessly into something ripped right out of Vice City.
The custom paint job is taken to the next level as she incorporates the cover art of main characters Jason and Lucia posing on the hood of a car with palm trees in the background and the game’s logo above. The backside features a helicopter floating above another character that’s been heavily used in promotional art by Rockstar. It’s a gorgeous tribute to the game and outshines just about anything else we've seen to date.


Unfortunately, there’s only one set of the custom PS5 Pro face plates, and we doubt Maggie's going to part with them, but fans will be able to pick up the limited edition controllers when Sony starts to take pre-orders on September 10, which should put them in the hands of players before the game launches on November 19.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, video, (NYSE:SNE), gta-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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