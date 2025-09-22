GTA 5 Actor Who Played Trevor Reveals Why He Feels 'Nothing Inside' For GTA 6





Rockstar Games is under the impression that Grand Theft Auto VI will become the "largest game launch in history," as evidenced by a recent job listing (the developer removed the comment after it gained media coverage). Judging by the number of views its two trailers on YouTube have generated, it's probably right. But do you know who could not care less about the next GTA installment? The actor who played Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto V.





Trevor Philips, a career criminal, is one the three playable characters in GTA V and you could say he's a bit of a hot head. That becomes immediately evident after he fatally stomps a motorcycle gang member's head into the ground after being confronted for having slept with the gang member's girlfriend. Or when he tortures Ferdinand "Mr. K" Kerimov for information a bit later in the game.





In real life, the Canadian actor who plays Trevor Philips is Steven Ogg. You might also recognize him from The Walking Dead as Negan's lieutenant, Simon. He has a penchant for playing bad guys, but apparently not for playing video games.





NSFW - LANGUAGE





In a video posted to YouTube ( spotted by PCGamer) by HarsrionShippp, Ogg was asked at an event how excited it was for GTA VI.





"I feel nothing inside," Ogg replied. "I'm not a gamer."





Ogg went on to explain that he's never played video games, and that includes GTA V. He relayed that someone recently told him he should give GTA V a spin "cuz it's so great," and his reply to that person was, "'Well, one day you should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment', and he went completely blank."





It's possible Ogg was deadpanning, but we doubt it. The man likes his books and we can certainly respect that. Even if he doesn't end up purchasing and playing GTA VI, it's almost guaranteed to be a runaway success, based on the pre-release hype.







