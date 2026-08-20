G.Skill's $2.4M RAM Settlement Payouts Begin: Check Your Payment App

G.Skill Trident Z RGB memory - Image: Paul Lilly



G.Skill has begun dispersing payments related to a class-action lawsuit settlement that was reached earlier this year. If you purchased a kit of G.Skill RAM within the past several years, check your email's spam folder and/or payment app, as you may find that you have already received a portion of the $2.4 million settlement.





The lawsuit claimed that G.Skill falsely marketed its high-speed memory modules by failing to clearly disclose that achieving advertised speeds requires manual BIOS adjustments and CPU/motherboard overclocking rather than working natively out of the box.





While G.Skill denied all allegations of wrongdoing, the manufacturer agreed to the multi-million-dollar settlement to put the matter to rest. G.Skill also committed to updating its packaging and retail spec sheets with clearer "up to" speed disclosures.





G.Skill settlement email - Image: Paul Lilly



That said, don't expect a windfall. I received an email saying I'd been sent $14.76 as part of the settlement, which is roughly in line with what other settlement recipients are getting, according to multiple posts on social media. That's not much, though with memory prices skyrocketing , it's nice to be on the receiving end.





The exact amount is calculated on a per-product basis for up to five qualifying purchases per household without requiring proof of purchase. G.Skill's settlement applies to those who purchased an affected G.Skill memory product between January 31, 2018 and January 7, 2026, while living in the United States.





One word of caution: the settlement also provides an opportunity for scammers to go phishing. Even if you received a legitimate-looking email, avoid clicking on links. Instead, log directly into your payment app to see if the funds are present. My payment showed up in PayPal, though reports from other users indicate that payments could also be dispersed via Zelle, direct bank transfers, and digital prepaid Mastercards. It all depends on which payment method you selected when filing a claim.