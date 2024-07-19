CATEGORIES
G.Skill Wants To Crown Your Zen 5 PC With Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5-8000 RAM

by Paul LillyFriday, July 19, 2024, 09:56 AM EDT
G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal Neo RAM installed in a motherboard.
If you're planning to build a new PC around AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 series processors based on Zen 5, then obviously the CPU will be the crown jewel of your rig (and the GPU being the sceptre, if wanting to over-analyze the analogy). However, it's G.Skill's new Trident Z5 Royal Neo memory that can bring the appearance of actual jewels to your build, if that's your bag.

G.Skill's latest Royal-branded memory is intended specifically for socket AM5 platforms. It features AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) support and will come in breakneck speeds of up to 8,000MT/s, with a 32GB kit (2x16GB) coming configured with timings of CL38-48-48-128 at that speed tier.

"With the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processor on a compatible platform, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo series offers extreme overclock memory speeds of up to DDR5-8000 through the 1:2 clock divider mode in BIOS—providing AMD enthusiasts and overclockers a great high-speed memory solution," G.Skill states.

G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5 RAM in silver colorway installed in a motherboard.

G.Skill's timing is certainly strategic. As we covered in our Zen 5 architecture deep dive, AMD is readying a new AGESA with support for up to DDR5-8000 memory speeds, as well as on-the-fly memory overclocking. Officially, the upcoming chips offer JEDEC support for DDR5-5600 memory, while DDR5-6000 will remain the sweet spot to maintain a 1:1 memory controller to memory clock ratio. You may even get away with DDR5-6200 or DDR5-6400.

It's too early to tell how running DDR5-8000 at 1:2 will compare to running DDR5-6000 at 1:1, in terms of performance. Nevertheless, with new firmware supporting DDR5-8000, we expect memory makers will start cranking out more high-speed kits for Ryzen, as G.Skill has done with its newest Trident Z5 Royal Neo RAM.

G.Skill says the new kits will being rolling out next month in both gold and silver color options. In the meantime, check out our Zen 5 DDR5 memory guide for buying tips.
