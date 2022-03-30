G.Skill 64GB DDR5-6000 Trident Z5 RAM Kit Brings Speed And RGB Bling To Your PC





G.Skill continues to crank out high-speed memory kits for enthusiasts and overclockers, its latest offering a 64GB DDR5-6000 Trident Z5 RGB memory kit designed to accompany Intel's 12th Gen Core desktop processors based on Alder Lake in a Z690 motherboard. Two 32GB modules comprise what G.Skill is dubbing a "high-capacity, ultra-low-latency" dual channel memory kit.





Those are relative descriptors, of course, though few would argue against a 64GB kit being labeled as high-capacity (in the consumer space, anyway). As for being ultra-low-latency, the timings check in at CL30-40-40-96. Those are loose by DDR4 standards. For example, G.Skill's 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4-4600 Trident Z Royal kit runs at CL20-30-30-50.





Still, if DDR4 could reach 6,000MT/s in a consumer kit, the latency timings would probably need to be relaxed further, and might not be too far off the DDR5 kit G.Skill has put together. Either way, therein lies the tradeoff with first-generation DDR5 memory kits—faster throughput at looser timings than what we're used to seeing in DDR4 territory.





G.Skill validated its DDR5-6000 kit in an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard with a Core i7-12700K riding shotgun. This kit is intended for motherboards based on Intel's Z690 chipset, though it should work just fine in H670 and B660 motherboards as well. Anyone in the market for an enthusiast grade DDR5 RAM kit, though, is probably looking to pair it with a higher end platform.





I was told in the past by G.Skill that it doesn't announce pricing when launching memory kits because the market tends to fluctuate. As a point of reference, a 32GB (16GBx2) kit of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 memory (CL36-36-36-96) currently sells for $379.99 on Amazon



