G.Skill's Blazing-Fast 48GB DDR5-8000 Memory Kit Is Here To Supercharge Your Gaming PC

by Paul LillyFriday, March 10, 2023, 09:20 AM EDT
Two G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB memory modules at an angle.
The race to deliver increasingly high-speed 24GB and 48GB memory kits is heating up. Crucial got the party started by being the first to deliver 24GB and 48GB DDR5 kits in January, followed by Corsair unveiling 24GB and 48GB Vengeance DDR5-5600 memory options last month. More recently Corsair upped the ante with DDR5-7000 kits in the same capacities. Not to be outdone, G.Skill today unveiled a 48GB (2x24GB) Trident Z5 RGB memory kit running at DDR5-8000.

To our knowledge, that's the fastest DDR5 memory kit to feature newfangled 24GB capacity RAM modules. These "extreme performance" sticks also keep the timings rather modest at 38-48-48-127, which is looser than what enthusiasts have grown accustomed to in the DDR4 landscape but respectable in the DDR5 space at this speed.

G.Skill validated its new memory tier in an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard paired with an Intel Core i9-13900K processor. Here's a look...

Screenshot showing specs and benchmarks for G.Skill's new 48GB (2x24GB) DDR5-8000 RAM.

G.Skill was able to achieve 123.76GB/s reads, 120.75GB/s writes, and a 118.02GB/s copy speed in AIDA64's memory bandwidth benchmark. Not too shabby.

What about running this memory kit in an AMD Ryzen system? If you're rocking a Ryzen platform you should hold off until AMD rolls out its AGESA 1.0.0.7 firmware to its motherboard partners. There are reports of compatibility issues with the new capacity options and according to hardware leaker ch11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0), AMD is aware of the situation and working on a firmware fix.

This particular 48GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-8000 memory kit supports Intel XMP 3.0. It remains to be seen if G.Skill will follow suit with an equivalent kit tuned for AMD's EXPO technology. There's also no word on pricing, though G.Skill says it will land on store shelves next month.
Tags:  memory, RAM, G.Skill, ddr5-8000
