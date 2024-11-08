The Time Is Now To Start Shopping Best Buy For Great Deals On Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)The Apple Watch is a staple among iPhone owners, and for good reason. It pairs and works seamlessly across the entire Apple ecosystem. While the Series 9 is not the greatest and latest from the Cupertino-based company, it is still a great option.
Apple’s S9 chip enables a super bright display and a way to quickly and easily interact with an Apple Watch without touching the display. The double tap gesture works anytime the display is awake, and the feature is available all day long with minimal impact to the battery. Simply by bringing the index and thumb together of their watch hand, users can access features such as opening the Smart Stack, answering and ending phone calls, viewing a message, and more.
A few other helpful features that comes with an Apple watch are Fall Detection and Crash Detection. If a fall or car crash is detected by the watch, it will call for help if the person wearing the watch is unable to respond. Emergency SOS is also available, which lets users call for help with just the press of a button.
The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch is $100 off for just $329.
Also on sale from Apple:
- The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular smartwatch is $80 off for only $449.
- The Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular smartwatch is $50 off for $749.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (LTE)Not to be outdone, Samsung has a great deal on its Galaxy Watch6 LTE smartwatch right now as well. With the return of the classic rotating bezel, this smartwatch will click with just about any style.
Users will be able to take their style on the go and use the Galaxy Watch6 Classic to call, text, pay and check notifications anywhere, anytime. Wearers will also be able to stay up to date on their health with insights into heart health and more right on their wrist. The smartwatch from Samsung automatically recognizes some popular activities, such as running, rowing, and swimming, while helping to keep track of over 90 additional exercises.
For the health conscious, they will be able to zone in on the results during workouts with personalized heart rate zones. The smartwatch can also scan a user’s health data to provide heart rate zones tailored just for them. And with advanced Sleep Coaching, getting a good night’s rest will be easier than ever.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE smartwatch is currently $130 off for $319.99.
Also available from Samsung is the Galaxy Watch6 BT smartwatch, which is currently $160 off for $169.99.
Fitbit Versa 4For those who don’t care about Apple or Samsung, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a great option. Fitbit says users can know when they up for a challenge, or need a rest day with a personalized Daily Readiness Score.
Users can choose between several different modes, such as strength training, running, kayaking, and more to see key results in real time. The smartwatch also includes Active Zone Minutes, which shows a person’s target intensity levels, helping them from both under and over doing it.
The Fitbit Versa 4 also comes with 24/7 heart rate tracking with an advanced multipath sensor. It can also check for signs of an irregular heart rhythm that may be atrial fibrilation (AFib), so the information can be shared with a medical provider.
Other features included with the Fitbit Versa 4 include Google Maps, Google Wallet, a built-in voice assistant, and a 6+ day battery life.
The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is $80 off for $119.95.
Two more great deals from Fitbit include:
- The Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health smartwatch is $70 off for $179.95.
- The Fitbit Charge 6 smartwatch is $60 off for only $99.95.