Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch With AMOLED Is Coming For Apple Watch Ultra's Lunch Money
Let's start with what Garmin has brought with the Fenix 8. One of the headlining features is that the watch can last up to 29 days on a single charge. Of course, that number goes with the largest 51mm size with AMOLED display, although the smaller versions (43- and 47-mm) aren't too shabby either at 10 days and 16 days respectively. Like the Fenix 7X before, the 8 (in 47- and 51mm guises) also comes with solar-charging model capable of a monster 48 days of endurance, as long as you don't mind having a reflective LCD display instead.
Training and adventure has always been at the core of the Fenix line, so it's no surprise that the flagship Fenix 8 packs pretty much every feature Garmin has at its disposal. Aside from 24/7 health monitoring features like VO2 max, HRV (heart rate variability), ECG, and sleep/nap monitoring, athletes have greater access to advanced training metrics around overall performance, recovery, goal setting, and so on. Garmin also adds sleep apnea and scuba diving to its long list of preloaded GPS and non-GPS activities.
All Fenix 8s also feature a ruggedized build for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Upgrading to either the 47/51mm models adds scratch-resistant sapphire glass and a titanium bezel. With the built-in TopoActive terrain contour maps, users can now dynamically plan for round-trips—they just have to enter the distance they want to go and the watch will suggest routes that will guide them back on time.
The Fenix 8 lineup is available now starting at $1000 (43mm), all the way to $1,200 (51mm AMOLED or Solar).