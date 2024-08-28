Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch With AMOLED Is Coming For Apple Watch Ultra's Lunch Money

2

Important to note is while Garmin calls these watches "smartwatches," they differ greatly from consumer smartwatches. Users won't have access to apps, can't respond to texts or emails, or hail an on-board voice assistant like you could with an Apple Watch Ultras or Samsung Galaxy Ultra.





What GPS fitness watches from Garmin, Suunto, Amazfit, and Coros (to name a few) are great at is their own proprietary ecosystem centered on providing users with the best activity tracking (with unique data metrics for individual sports), performance data-collection, pre-/post-activity analysis, topographical navigation, health sensors up to wazoo, and more.