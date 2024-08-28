CATEGORIES
Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch With AMOLED Is Coming For Apple Watch Ultra's Lunch Money

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:05 AM EDT
Garmin has finally released its latest top-of-the-line Fenix 8 smartwatch complete with more fitness, display, and battery features than you can shake a stick at. It's been a minute since the Fenix 7 was sold (and more than a year since the updated 7 Pro was launched), so the question is: what does the new watch bring to the table?

Let's start with what Garmin has brought with the Fenix 8. One of the headlining features is that the watch can last up to 29 days on a single charge. Of course, that number goes with the largest 51mm size with AMOLED display, although the smaller versions (43- and 47-mm) aren't too shabby either at 10 days and 16 days respectively. Like the Fenix 7X before, the 8 (in 47- and 51mm guises) also comes with solar-charging model capable of a monster 48 days of endurance, as long as you don't mind having a reflective LCD display instead. 

Training and adventure has always been at the core of the Fenix line, so it's no surprise that the flagship Fenix 8 packs pretty much every feature Garmin has at its disposal. Aside from 24/7 health monitoring features like VO2 max, HRV (heart rate variability), ECG, and sleep/nap monitoring, athletes have greater access to advanced training metrics around overall performance, recovery, goal setting, and so on. Garmin also adds sleep apnea and scuba diving to its long list of preloaded GPS and non-GPS activities.

All Fenix 8s also feature a ruggedized build for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Upgrading to either the 47/51mm models adds scratch-resistant sapphire glass and a titanium bezel. With the built-in TopoActive terrain contour maps, users can now dynamically plan for round-trips—they just have to enter the distance they want to go and the watch will suggest routes that will guide them back on time.

Important to note is while Garmin calls these watches "smartwatches," they differ greatly from consumer smartwatches. Users won't have access to apps, can't respond to texts or emails, or hail an on-board voice assistant like you could with an Apple Watch Ultras or Samsung Galaxy Ultra.

What GPS fitness watches from Garmin, Suunto, Amazfit, and Coros (to name a few) are great at is their own proprietary ecosystem centered on providing users with the best activity tracking (with unique data metrics for individual sports), performance data-collection, pre-/post-activity analysis, topographical navigation, health sensors up to wazoo, and more.

The Fenix 8 lineup is available now starting at $1000 (43mm), all the way to $1,200 (51mm AMOLED or Solar). 
Tags:  garmin, fitness, SmartWatch, wearables, (nyse:grmn)
