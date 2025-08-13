Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy For Switch Finally Gets A Proper Physical Re-Release
The new Amazon listing was spotted by the eagle eyed @Nintendeal account on the social media platform X. They posted about the appearance of a “new Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy physical release for Switch that doesn't have the "Download required" banner on the box art.” If the box art doesn’t inform buyers that they need to download any part of the game, it means that all three games should be complete on the cart.
There are other aspects of the listing hinting towards this being a new version. For example, Amazon states that it was added to the retailer on July 28, 2025. The original release for the trilogy was November 11, 2021. Additionally, the MSRP shows up as $29.99, which is half of the original price tag.
It’s important to note that while all of these are signs pointing to re-release by Rockstar, there can still be inaccuracies on Amazon listings. @Nintendeals asked followers, “who is gonna take one for the team and order it from Amazon?” to confirm for the community if everything is finally on the cart.
There’s also the matter of which version of the trilogy is on the cart. Rockstar released a massive update to the game that finally delivered the version fans had been hoping for. You would expect the company to use the updated versions if it’s going to go through the trouble of providing this "re-release," but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. It’s probably a good idea to wait a bit for the community to chime in to see what exactly it is you’re buying.