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Grab An RTX 5070 Founders Edition Gaming PC For $1,549 At Walmart

by Paul LillyThursday, September 24, 2026, 11:06 AM EDT
CyberPowerPC gaming rig with a GeForce RTX 5070 FE
CyberPowerPC gaming rig with a GeForce RTX 5070 FE - Image: CyberPowerPC / Walmart
As part of its ongoing GeForce Week sales event, Walmart is offering a big discount on a prebuilt gaming desktop equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070, making it one of the lowest prices we've seen for a system with this GPU. Also notable is that this is a Founders Edition graphics card, which for some buyers holds added appeal compared to custom models.

CyberPowerPC Gaming PC With A GeForce RTX 5070 FE Is $590.99 Off

CyberPower PC gaming PC (side and front views)
This is one of the lowest priced RTX 5070 gaming PCs around - Image: CyberPowerPC / Walmart

For a limited time, you can score this discounted CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop with a GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card for $1,549 at Walmart (save $590.99). The savings means Walmart is effectively undercutting the competition—a quick peek at Best Buy's lineup shows that RTX 5070 desktops that are in stock start at $1,649.99 and rapidly go up in price from there.

Beyond the FE graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, supporting hardware includes:
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-14700KF (20 cores, 28 threads)
  • Memory: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM with RGB lighting
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Cooling and Chassis: All-in-one liquid CPU cooler in a tempered glass tower
The 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700KF based on Raptor Lake is a little older now, but it's still a capable slice of silicon with 20 cores comprised of 8 performance cores (3.4GHz to 5.6GHz), 12 efficient cores (2.5GHz to 4.3GHz), 28 threads, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 of cache.

It's a strong build from top to bottom. And in this climate, getting 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage to go along with the CPU and GPU at this price is a decent proposition.

MSI Cyborg Laptop With A GeForce RTX 5070 Is $850 Off

MSI Cyborg gaming laptop
MSI Cyborg gaming laptop - Image: MSI / Walmart

If you are more of a road warrior, you'll find plenty of deals on gaming laptops as part of Walmart's GeForce Week sale. One of them includes this MSI Cyborg laptop that's discounted to $1,249 (save $850).

Here is how the spec sheet breaks down:
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 260
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7)
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) 144Hz IPS panel
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM
  • Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Weight and Extras: 4.63 lbs, translucent black chassis with 4-zone RGB keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E
The GeForce RTX 5070 in mobile form is not on the same level as its desktop counterpart—the laptop version has fewer CUDA cores and less VRAM, among other differences. However, it's a solid option in the realm of laptops.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 260 is a Hawk Point chip based on Zen 4 with 8 cores and 16 threads running at 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz, along with 8MB L2 + 16MB L3 cache and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 16 TOPs.

There are lots of other GeForce-powered gaming PCs on sale during Walmart's GeForce Week sale. The event runs through September 27, so you have a few days left to shop.
Tags:  deals, Gaming PC, CyberPowerPC, walmart, geforce rtx 5070
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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