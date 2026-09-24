Grab An RTX 5070 Founders Edition Gaming PC For $1,549 At Walmart

CyberPowerPC gaming rig with a GeForce RTX 5070 FE - Image: CyberPowerPC / Walmart

As part of its ongoing GeForce Week sales event, Walmart is offering a big discount on a prebuilt gaming desktop equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 , making it one of the lowest prices we've seen for a system with this GPU. Also notable is that this is a Founders Edition graphics card, which for some buyers holds added appeal compared to custom models.

CyberPowerPC Gaming PC With A GeForce RTX 5070 FE Is $590.99 Off

This is one of the lowest priced RTX 5070 gaming PCs around - Image: CyberPowerPC / Walmart





CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop with a GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card for $1,549 at Walmart (save $590.99). The savings means Walmart is effectively undercutting the competition—a quick peek at For a limited time, you can score this discounteddesktop with a GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card for. The savings means Walmart is effectively undercutting the competition—a quick peek at Best Buy's lineup shows that RTX 5070 desktops that are in stock start at $1,649.99 and rapidly go up in price from there.





Beyond the FE graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, supporting hardware includes:

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700KF (20 cores, 28 threads)

Intel Core i7-14700KF (20 cores, 28 threads) Memory: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM with RGB lighting

32GB DDR5-6000 RAM with RGB lighting Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Cooling and Chassis: All-in-one liquid CPU cooler in a tempered glass tower The 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700KF based on Raptor Lake is a little older now, but it's still a capable slice of silicon with 20 cores comprised of 8 performance cores (3.4GHz to 5.6GHz), 12 efficient cores (2.5GHz to 4.3GHz), 28 threads, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 of cache.

It's a strong build from top to bottom. And in this climate, getting 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage to go along with the CPU and GPU at this price is a decent proposition. MSI Cyborg Laptop With A GeForce RTX 5070 Is $850 Off MSI Cyborg gaming laptop - Image: MSI / Walmart



MSI Cyborg laptop that's discounted to $1,249 (save $850). If you are more of a road warrior, you'll find plenty of deals on gaming laptops as part of Walmart's GeForce Week sale. One of them includes thisthat's).





Here is how the spec sheet breaks down: