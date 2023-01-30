GPU And Motherboard Failure Rates At Swiss PC Store Highlight Most Reliable Brands

faf

faf

This information comes our direction by way of a Reddit post by /u/GaoHAQ. As it happens, Digitec Galaxus is reporting the failure rate, warranty return rate, and warranty response time of every brand for a given product type on each product page. To be included in the warranty results, the brand has to have moved at least 300 units over the last two years, while return data requires 150 sales over the last year.









As far as warranty response time goes, Sapphire takes away an easy win with an impressive three-working-day average time to get the product back to the customer. That's just a third of the time of the next-best vendors, which is a tie between EVGA and Palit at 9 days. Having RMA'd a few GPUs in his time, your author can attest that graphics card RMA times do tend to trend toward two weeks rather than three days.









Looking at the return rate for graphics cards is also interesting, although it doesn't actually mean much. PNY likely has an extremely low return rate thanks to its largest presence being in the professional graphics cards market; businesses probably aren't returning workstation GPUs that often. The most-returned GPUs are Palit and ASRock, with both clocking over 12%.









Biostar does come in first on warranty case duration, with a seemingly-impossible 0 days. If you hover over the little "i" icon there in the graph, the Biostar result is because Digitec Galaxus is able to offer exchanges or refunds on every Biostar warranty claim, resolving them instantly rather than forcing the customer to wait for a manufacturer repair. The worst case here is ASRock, who apparently takes 13 working days on average to service a motherboard warranty claim.







