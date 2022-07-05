GPD Win Max 2 Handheld Gaming Laptop Pricing Revealed With Zen+ or Alder Lake Inside





GPD is sending its upcoming Win Max 2 handheld gaming PC to Indiegogo, and as it heads that way we get a look at official pricing. The company shared price points for several SKUs, including both the discounted crowdfunded tiers and retail pricing once the Indiegogo campaign comes to an end. Our initial impression is that while it's more expensive than Valve's Steam Deck , pricing actually looks fairly decent, given the hardware makeup.





Whereas the original Win Max was powered by Intel's Ice Lake platform, the Win Max 2 leans more heavily in AMD's direction, with three of the four configurations rocking a Ryzen 7 6800U processor based on Zen 3+. The sole Intel model has been upgraded to Alder Lake-P, and specifically a Core i7-1260P processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive.





The Ryzen 7 6800U is an 8-core/16-thread APU based on AMD's latest generation architecture (at least until Zen 4 arrives). It features a 2.7GHz base clock, up to a 4.7GHz max boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. And for graphics, it sports an integrated Radeon 680M with 12 GPU cores clocked at 2.2GHz.





As for the Core i7-1260P , it's a 12-core/16-thread Alder Lake processor with 4 P-cores clocked at up to 4.7GHz, 8 E-cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz, and 18MB of L3 cache. It's also equipped with Iris Xe graphics configured with 96 execution units and a 1.4GHz max clock speed.









Here's how the pricing shakes out for the different configs...