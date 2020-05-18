GPD Win Max Handheld Intel-Powered Gaming PC Smashes Indiegogo Funding Goal

Handheld gaming has been around for decades, though it is Nintendo that has reaped most of the rewards. That is true even today with its hybrid Switch and mobile-only Switch Lite consoles. Can GPD capture the same success in the PC space? Probably not, though it is making one hell of an effort with its handheld Win Max PC , which blew past its models crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.





GPD set a 'flexible goal' of $25,801 on Indiegogo earlier today, a modest amount for sure. At the time of this writing, it has raised over $1 million from around 1,300 backers. I'm not sure what is more impressive—that the Win Max is already a smashing crowdfunding success with gamers throwing more than a million bucks at the concept, or that it raised that much money so quickly.





The Win Max looks like Rick Moranis pointed his shrink ray gun at a gaming laptop. That is essentially what the Win Max is—a small gaming laptop, albeit with an integrated game controller to give it street cred in the handheld gaming space.









Here is a rundown of the specifications...