CATEGORIES
home News

AMD's Radeon 890M RDNA 3.5 GPU Obliterates 780M In Early Benchmarks

by Zak KillianWednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:45 PM EDT
hero amd ryzen ai hand render gpd
It wasn't all that long ago that the idea of using integrated graphics for gaming was strictly a last resort endeavor. Chips like Intel's Graphics Media Accelerator and even early integrated Radeon parts weren't good for much beyond displaying a basic desktop. Putting aside the fact that game consoles have been using "integrated graphics" for three generations now, even PC gamers are coming around to integrated graphics now thanks to the explosive popularity of the Steam Deck and many similar devices.

One of the manufacturers of such devices, known as GamePad Digital (or more commonly as just "GPD"), has just put up a post on Chinese social media revealing that the company's upcoming dual-screen laptop, the GPD DUO OLED, will not in fact use a "Hawk Point" Ryzen 7 8840U APU as previously disclosed at Computex. Instead, the company is swapping that system to a brand-new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip sporting Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5.

gpd duo configurations
The GPD DUO's dual OLED screens give it impressive versatility. (click to enlarge)

The GPD DUO is quite an interesting device in and of itself, as a laptop with a pair of 13.3" 2880×1800 OLED screens, up to 4TB of NVMe storage, and OCuLink for optional discrete graphics. That's only interesting for folks who want such a system, though. Much more curious is that GPD have published some pre-release performance numbers for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 SoC that will power the DUO.

cinebench gpd strixpoint

Above we see Cinebench 2024 results for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, although GPD has selected some interesting parts to compare again. The single-core score is apparently one point off of a Ryzen 9 7950X. That's a desktop CPU with a 170W TDP, while the SoC in question here is configured for 54W operation. Arguably odder is that GPD compares the multi-core score against a Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X, but it's impressive that a 12-core mobile chip can handily outpace the sixteen-core desktop Zen 3 CPU.

3dmark timespy gpd 890M

The more interesting comparison is in terms of graphics, where GPD notes that the DUO configured for 54W is able to come very close to the performance of a mobile GeForce RTX 3050 while easily outpacing a GeForce RTX 2050. That part, confusingly, is also based on the Ampere architecture, just a very cut-down form of it. All three GPUs are considerably faster than the RDNA 3 integrated graphics built into Phoenix and Hawk Point, the SoCs that power the Ryzen 7000/8000 -HS and -U families.

Some of this improvement is doubtless due to architectural changes in the move from RDNA 3 to RDNA 3.5. AMD hasn't said much about what was changed or fixed in the new half-step iteration of its graphics architecture, but it is widely believed in the enthusiast community that RDNA 3 missed its targets, and that RDNA 3.5 is largely a "fixed" version of that architecture.

strix point die shot
A colorized die shot of Strix Point. (Image: AMD, click to enlarge)

However, it has to be said that the GPU on "Strix Point," the chip that powers the Ryzen AI 9 family, is some 33% larger than the one on Hawk Point. Where Phoenix and Hawk Point have six RDNA 3 WGPs, Strix Point has eight. This means extra compute resources and, likely, extra raster resources, too. So saying, some of the 31% uplift in 3DMark Time Spy scores is no doubt due to the 33% increase in GPU horsepower.

In this example, GPD is equipping the DUO with LPDDR5X memory at 7500 MT/s, but faster memory is already available—like the 8533 MT/s RAM we're seeing on many of the Snapdragon X Elite-based Copilot+ PCs. Hopefully other laptop vendors equip Strix Point systems with similarly memory specs as the extra speed really benefits integrated graphics. We'll see when these chips actually hit the market next month.

Thanks to HXL (@9550pro on Xwitter) for the spot.
Tags:  AMD, Laptops, (nasdaq:amd), gpd, strix point, gpd duo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment