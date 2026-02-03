CATEGORIES
Google's New Pixel Connectivity Feature Is Coming To Boost Battery Life

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
pixel android beta adaptive connectivity hero
Google is constantly adding new features to its Pixel lineup of phones, and its beta releases provide an early snapshot of what's in store for the wider user base. Adaptive Connectivity is just such a feature, which was first implemented in the Android 16 QPR2 beta testing build, and has already been improved for Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.

Adaptive Connectivity is designed to help users get a little more juice out of their Pixel devices and make managing network connections hassle free. Google says it “extends battery life and improves device performance by automatically managing your network connections." When it was initially introduced there was only a single toggle to enable or disable the feature, but with the latest build there are now two options to choose from.

An eagle-eyed user in the Android_Beta subreddit spotted the updated feature and new choices available to users. The first option now says, “Auto-switch to mobile network-Ensures connectivity when Wi-Fi is poor or unavailable. Data charges may apply.” The second option is, “Optimize network for battery-Automatically selects the best network connection to extend your battery life.”

pixel android beta adaptive connectivity body

These new options seem like a much better way of implementing Adaptive Connectivity compared to just on or off. While having the device automatically switch over to a mobile connection when Wi-Fi is less than stellar is convenient, it could easily get some users on limited data plans into trouble if they blast through their monthly allotted data without realizing it. Additionally, allowing users to opt for maximum battery life will be welcomed by those who are often on the move.

If you happen to be participating in the Android beta program and want to try this new feature out for yourself, simply go to “Settings,” then tap on “Network & Internet,” and finally select “Adaptive Connectivity.” Once you’re there just choose whichever options work best for you.

For now, there’s no date on when Adaptive Connectivity will be available to all users, but will likely roll out later this year.
