Google's March Pixel Drop Brings New AI Tricks, A GPU Boost And Lots Of Fixes

by Alan VelascoWednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:53 PM EDT
Google just unveiled all of the upgrades users can expect with this month’s Pixel Drop. There are a whole host of new features to look forward to, many of which are powered by Gemini AI, spread across Pixel Phones such as the recently released Pixel 10a and Pixel Watches. While the new features are what most users will be excited about, there will also be some under the hood improvements for a better experience.

Circle to Search, which Google introduced two years ago, is about to get a lot more useful. It will now be able to parse an image containing multiple items and detect each individual item to provide a user with information. For example, if there’s someone wearing an outfit you’d like to wear yourself, using Circle to Search will now display each piece of clothing so you can rock that same look.

Gemini will also get better at finding restaurants. Magic Cue can be summoned with a tap of a button, which will recommend places to eat based on your conversations with friends or family, all without leaving the messaging app.

If you’d like to offload even more tasks to Gemini, Google says the digital assistant can now handle a variety of daily tasks, “from ordering groceries to booking a rideshare service to reordering your usual coffee, Gemini works with your apps in the background to complete everyday tasks.”

Alongside these new features, Pixel phones are getting some welcomed fixes for better performance and enhanced security. The most notable is improved GPU performance on the Pixel 10 thanks to the optimization work that went into the device’s drivers, which has been streamlined to reduce overhead.


The Pixel Watch is getting some new features too; it will now display alerts to users if they happen to leave their phone behind, for example. If the phone is lost, the watch can be used with Find Hub to recover it by ringing nearby devices and displaying its location on a map. Additionally, users will get access to real-time earthquake alerts to help keep them safe during a seismic event.

These new features start rolling out today and will continue to be released over the next several weeks.
