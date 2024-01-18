Google Gives Android Users A Gesture-Based Superpower With Circle To Search

Google searches on Android are getting cooler and more versatile with two new Google Search features. One of those is called Circle to Search, which enables users to search for anything without switching apps activated with simple gesture. The other is a Gemini-powered multi-search experience where you just point your camera at something, ask a question, and AI will provide help.





Here's a look at Circle to Search in action...



With AI-powered Lens, you can chat to add contextual results.