Google's Ambitious Aluminum OS To Power First Wave Of Android PCs

by Alan VelascoTuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:27 PM EDT
Microsoft isn’t the only company eyeing an AI native operating system, even if some users are pushing back on the concept. Google has its own grand plans to release a more robust version of Android that will eventually supplant ChromeOS, according to a recent job posting.

The company was on the hunt for a Senior Product Manager for Android, laptops and tablets. The job description referred to the Aluminum Operating System (ALOS) that’s designed to run on a variety of devices including “boxes.” It’s described as a “new operating system built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core.“

There’s no information indicating how AI will be incorporated into the OS, but it’s highly likely it will emulate the experience the company delivers on Android powered smartphones. So expect a healthy dose of Gemini AI alongside features such as circle to search.

The individual who lands the job will be responsible for creating a “strategy that transit Google from ChromeOS to Aluminum with business continuity in the future.” However, the company won’t be ditching ChromeOS any time soon, as there will still be tiers of devices designated as either a Chromebook or Chromebook Plus. This is likely so that Google can continue to serve the education market.

The timing couldn’t be better for Google to work on this project. Ironically, the groundwork laid by Microsoft over the last 18 months alongside its hardware partners has provided a healthy ecosystem of devices with CPU, GPUs and NPUs that are purpose built for on device AI experiences that ALOS can now leverage in a battle against Windows.

The future will be interesting for PCs as Microsoft and Google jockey for market share with their visions of what an AI native OS should be.
Tags:  Android, Google, (nasdaq:goog), operating-system, aluminum os
