Google Wear OS 7 Debuts: 10% Battery Boost, 'Live Updates' and Gemini Intelligence





Visually, the biggest change is the move from full-screen Tiles to Wear Widgets, which come in small (2x1) and large (2x2) card-like sizes and are meant to align more closely with the widget system on phones. The goal is for glanceable panels to feel more consistent, more flexible, and easier for developers to build without bending every app around a watch-specific format.









Of course, AI is the other major thread. Google is adding Gemini Intelligence support to select watches later this year, along with AppFunctions APIs that let apps connect more directly to Gemini for actions and automation. That could mean wrist-based commands that do more than answer questions, such as launching a workout tracker, triggering delivery actions, or handling other app tasks with less tapping.









Media controls are supposedly getting smarter with per-app auto-launch settings and a Remote Output Switcher for moving audio between Bluetooth devices, phone speakers, and other outputs from the watch. Google is also standardizing fitness tracking with the new Workout Tracker, so app developers can rely on a common foundation instead of rebuilding the same heart-rate and media-control features over and over.