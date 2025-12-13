Google Translate Turns Your Earbuds Into A Real-Time Interpreter
While there are bound to be errors and hiccups for various reasons (for example: translating audio in a crowded room, from a poor-quality mic, or both), technology like this is as impressive as it is useful. Though not the same as actually learning a different language, this is still a great tool for travelers hoping to conversate with folks that speak a different language.
Does Google's new feature achieve the same things as Star Trek's universal translator? Of course not—that fictional technology is real-time, functions on brain waves, and is most importantly a plot tool that explains how characters from different planets seemingly speak perfect English. But seeing real-world technology inch closer and closer to that goal is a welcome development, and it should bode well for the future of both casual communication and education, despite language barriers.
Google's official blog post states that the feature is now available for testing across the United States, Mexico, and India, and supports 70 languages. The feature will also expand to iOS in 2026.