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Google Translate Turns Your Earbuds Into A Real-Time Interpreter

by Chris HarperSaturday, December 13, 2025, 02:12 PM EDT
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In Star Trek, it took until the year 2151 for a functional universal translator to come into existence, but Google is leveraging Gemini to accelerate that timeline. The company is offering real-time speech-to-speech translation via Google Translate, using your existing phone's audio hardware. It's hard not to be critical of generative AI and its content and copyright abuses, but employing AI for real-world use-cases like live translation is great—and based on Google's demo, it seems to work quite well. Google Translate has already proven capable of translating text in real-time, and Search can even identify food and products in photographs, so this is a natural expansion of Gemini's feature set.

While there are bound to be errors and hiccups for various reasons (for example: translating audio in a crowded room, from a poor-quality mic, or both), technology like this is as impressive as it is useful. Though not the same as actually learning a different language, this is still a great tool for travelers hoping to conversate with folks that speak a different language.


Does Google's new feature achieve the same things as Star Trek's universal translator? Of course not—that fictional technology is real-time, functions on brain waves, and is most importantly a plot tool that explains how characters from different planets seemingly speak perfect English. But seeing real-world technology inch closer and closer to that goal is a welcome development, and it should bode well for the future of both casual communication and education, despite language barriers.

Google's official blog post states that the feature is now available for testing across the United States, Mexico, and India, and supports 70 languages. The feature will also expand to iOS in 2026.
Tags:  Google, AI, (nasdaq:goog), google translate, google gemini
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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