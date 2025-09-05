CATEGORIES
Google's Circle To Search Feature Just Learned A Great New Trick On Android

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, September 05, 2025, 02:07 PM EDT
hero1 google circle to search translate feature
Since its initial release in January last year, Google's Circle to Search feature has seen several improvements. The latest in this series of upgrades is the addition of continuous scrolling support, which began rolling out this week to select Samsung Galaxy devices.

body 1circle to search google translate

The Circle to Search feature is designed to help users search Google for anything on their screen by simply circling, tapping, or highlighting the content. It has a translation tool that only translates what is on your screen too. So, if you swipe or scroll, you would need to reactivate the translation tool each time to get translated text on your screen. However, with the latest upgrade, you will be able to translate text as you scroll or swipe without having to reactivate a new translation. This also applies when you switch from one app to another.

body google circle to search translate feature

You can activate the Circle to Search feature by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. Thereafter, tap the Translate icon, and select the newly added scroll and translate option. While Google has said that select Samsung Galaxy devices will be the first beneficiaries, other Android users may not have to wait long.
