Google Stadia Game Streaming Support Expands To Galaxy S20 And These Android Smartphones
Here's the list of additional devices that will support Stadia starting on February 20th:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II
The above smartphones join the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 families. You can also enjoy stadia via a Google Chromecast Ultra, Smart TV, PC, or Chromebook. Additionally, Google say that it will be adding 120 new games to Stadia this year along with wireless gameplay via the web with the Stadia controller. Gaming via the web will also support 4K streaming later this year. For an extensive look at the new game streaming service, be sure to check out our full review of Google Stadia.