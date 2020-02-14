CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunFriday, February 14, 2020, 03:26 PM EDT

Google Sheds More Light On Stadia's Free Tier As 'Pro' Trial Period Winds Down

google stadia controller

Google is one of the many companies getting into game streaming in a big way with its Stadia service. Recently it was announced that the anticipated free tier of Stadia will launch "over the next few months." That statement came from an interview that Google exec Phil Harrison gave to Protocol not long ago.

That is a change from the late February date that many may have been expecting. Users on the Pro subscription right now are all using their three-month trial, but those trials will end soon. For those who didn't intend to continue with the Pro tier after their 90 day trial is over, there was concern over the free tier seemingly being unready that might leave those unwilling to pay for the Pro tier unable to access games they had purchased.

google stadia platforms

A Google spokesperson has now stated that gamers who purchased games with their Stadia Pro membership, but don't intend to pay for the service will still have access to the games they purchased. However, they will lose access to the games and discounts offered exclusively to Pro subscribers. The users will also still have access to the Stadia store to purchase additional games. Essentially what this means is those who opt to not enroll for the Pro membership will be downgraded to the free membership before it's available to the general public.

Google had said in the past that any gamer who has free games claimed through a Pro subscription will lose access to those games if they downgrade to the free tier. However, should they again upgrade to the Pro tier, the games will be available. Switching between the two tiers of accounts doesn't affect purchased games according to Google. Stadia will be getting exclusive games in the future along with more games in 4K.



Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), google stadia
Via:  Android Police
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms