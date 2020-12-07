Google Stadia Marks Big European Expansion Ahead Of Cyberpunk 2077 Launch





CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here, and Google is gearing up in a big way for the game's launch. As were reported back in October, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on Google’s Stadia game streaming service on Day 1 alongside PC and console offerings. However, with Stadia, you'll be able to play the game across a wide spectrum of platforms including on your TV with a Chromecast and a wireless controller or with your mobile device.

In preparation for the December 10th launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Google just announced that Stadia is expanding to 8 additional European countries starting today. Potential subscribers in these new markets -- Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland -- will be able to sign up for the service within the next 24 hours as Google's servers start coming online. That brings the total number of countries that supports Stadia up to 22.

Google says that in order to enjoy Stadia, you'll first need to register with a Gmail account. Once that is taken care of, you'll have immediate and free access to popular games like Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online.





For those that haven't already preorders Cyberpunk 2077, Google is also offering a rather sweet deal that will get you a free Stadia Premiere Kit. All you have to do is preorder Cyberpunk 2077 at full price ($59.99) through Stadia, and you'll get the kit for free which includes a Chromecast Ultra, Stadia wireless controller, and a one-month trial to Stadia Pro. The Stadia Premiere Kit typically costs $100, so this is a rather hot deal in our humble opinion.

You'll have to act fast, as Google says that this Cyberpunk 2077/Stadia Premiere Kit promo is only available through December 17th. After signing up, Google will email you a code which can be redeemed online. Your kit will then be shipped to your address free of charge.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020 and has been delayed a number of times during its lengthy gestation period. However, with the release just a few days away now, it appears that all systems are "Go" and the December 10th "liftoff" will occur without any further delays.